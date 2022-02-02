JUST IN: These are the jobs for which Sierra Nevada will be hiring in Dayton

Though construction on the first hangar has started, a ceremonial “groundbreaking” for the project is scheduled for today at the airport.

Pay for the positions will be competitive, Williams said.

“SNC’s total rewards package includes a broad range of benefits, services and programs developed to support professional, personal and financial well-being, including an industry-leading 401(k) with 150% employer match up to 8%,” he said.

Once available, openings will be posted on the SNC careers website at sncorp.com/careers.

Williams said the company will also work with Montgomery County to find employees.

Dayton was attractive to Sierra Nevada for many reasons, he said.

He cited “easy access to a critical supply chain infrastructure with the state of Ohio being one of the top aviation suppliers.”

From a construction standpoint, the airport in Dayton offered an existing ramp infrastructure, was relatively flat and had easy access to utilities, Williams also said.

“All these items are beneficial when picking a hangar location,” he said.

He and Gov. Mike DeWine also noted that the airport is close to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, home to Air Force Materiel Command, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Research Lab and other critical Air Force missions.

He added: “Finally, the state of Ohio, JobsOhio, Dayton Development Coalition, Montgomery County and city of Dayton provided numerous incentives that helped solidify our decision.”