JUST IN: JobsOhio backs area manufacturer’s $14 million expansion

Intel has pledged to invest at least $20 billion in dual semiconductor production sites near Columbus. Work has been underway there since the summer.

Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

“Bullen Ultrasonics’s investment strengthens Ohio’s position to lead the nation in the development of new technology to enhance reliability, accuracy and longevity within several critical industries that are important to the future of the state,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief executive.

Bullen Ultrasonics will receive up to $1 million from a JobsOhio R&D Center grant, the coalition said.

“Bullen has been a trusted community partner since 1971, and the city of Eaton supports their continued investment in research and development,” said Bradley Collins, Eaton city manager.