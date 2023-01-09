BreakingNews
Monroe council member resigns, leaving vacancy
journal-news logo
X

JUST IN: JobsOhio backs area manufacturer’s $14 million expansion

Local News
By
Updated 36 minutes ago
Eaton investment means 55 new jobs

JobsOhio, the state’s private jobs creation arm, is giving Eaton manufacturer Bullen Ultrasonics $1 million for an expansion meant to support Ohio’s growth in semiconductor and aerospace production while creating 55 new jobs.

Bullen’s commitment is to 55 new jobs while protecting 120 current jobs, a spokesman for JobsOhio said Monday.

Investing more than $14 million, Bullen will expand its Technology Development Center in Eaton to support work also in aerospace composites and micro-electromechanical systems, the Dayton Development Coalition said Monday.

ExploreCHIPS Act investments fund Ohio semiconductor growth

“Bullen Ultrasonics has a history of making bold advancements to have a positive impact on our community and the industries we serve,” Bullen President Tim Beatty said. “We value the importance of investing into our employees, our technologies and our facilities in order to support our customers.”

The company plans to implement robotic automation, data automation and its “MicroLucent” technology, fueled by growing demand for semiconductor devices and aerospace components.

Intel has pledged to invest at least $20 billion in dual semiconductor production sites near Columbus. Work has been underway there since the summer.

Credit: Paul Vernon

Credit: Paul Vernon

ExploreJobs: Local manufacturer invites applicants to apply now

“Bullen Ultrasonics’s investment strengthens Ohio’s position to lead the nation in the development of new technology to enhance reliability, accuracy and longevity within several critical industries that are important to the future of the state,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief executive.

Bullen Ultrasonics will receive up to $1 million from a JobsOhio R&D Center grant, the coalition said.

“Bullen has been a trusted community partner since 1971, and the city of Eaton supports their continued investment in research and development,” said Bradley Collins, Eaton city manager.

In Other News
1
RECALL: 100 infant deaths linked to Fisher-Price’s Rock ’n Play...
2
Time to throw out Christmas trees, prevent fires, Ohio fire marshal...
3
The nation’s largest sports complex is right here in southwest Ohio...
4
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes first baby of 2023
5
Fewer than half of Ohio’s bald eagle nests successful in 2022

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top