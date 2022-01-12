Just in: Air Force has released 87 Airmen for refusing vaccine

Service members who are denied an exemption have five days to start a vaccination regimen, submit a final appeal or seek a second medical opinion, according to a Dec. 7 memo from Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall.

“Service members who continue to refuse to obey a lawful order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine after their exemption request/final appeal has been denied or retirement/separation has not been approved will be subject to administrative discharge,” the Air Force have said.

The Air Force is not breaking down vaccination rates by installation, an Air Force spokeswoman has told the Dayton Daily News.

There are 326,000 active-duty Air Force members, with just over 500,000 total force members.