Jobs: Trucking company to host Huber hiring event

“Our Dayton service center is one of our largest and busiest facilities, and we are looking to add to our team in this area in response to increased business,” Seth Runser, ABF Freight president, said in an announcement. “We know bringing on top talent is one of the most important things we can do to continue serving our customers with excellence, and we look forward to meeting everyone interested in a career with ABF.”

ABF said it is offering signing bonuses of up to $10,000 for new drivers and dock workers/forklift operators, available on the first day of employment. Driver candidates should be at least 21 years old, and dock worker candidates should be at least 18 years old.