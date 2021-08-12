Jobs: Trucking company to host Huber hiring event

Carrier ABF Freight is looking for drivers, and the company is hosting a two-hiring event next week — with an offer of $10,000 to new drivers.
ABF Freight is seeking candidates for road drivers, city drivers and dock workers/forklift operators.
On August 17 and 18, Tuesday and Wednesday next week, ABF will host the event from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its 8051 Center Point 70 Blvd. service center, Huber Heights. No appointment is necessary.
“Our Dayton service center is one of our largest and busiest facilities, and we are looking to add to our team in this area in response to increased business,” Seth Runser, ABF Freight president, said in an announcement. “We know bringing on top talent is one of the most important things we can do to continue serving our customers with excellence, and we look forward to meeting everyone interested in a career with ABF.”
ABF said it is offering signing bonuses of up to $10,000 for new drivers and dock workers/forklift operators, available on the first day of employment. Driver candidates should be at least 21 years old, and dock worker candidates should be at least 18 years old.
ABF Freight has been in business since 1923 and employs over 10,000 people across United States.
ABF operates a less-than-truckload network across North America in short- and long-haul markets.
For more information on openings, go to jobs.abf.com.