It’s back! Girl Scout cookie season returns with launch of cookie finder

Girl Scout cookie season is back! And this year it’s easier than ever to get your cookie fix.
The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio celebrated the start of cookie season by launching a cookie finder at gswo.org/findcookies.
People can search for a local cookie booth by ZIP code or connect with a local troop for delivery. The website also allows people to send a cookie donation to a local foodbank or military organization.
Cookie season started Friday and lasts through March 19 with online orders starting on Feb. 27.
This year Girl Scouts are selling nine cookies — Caramel Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Thin Mints, Trefoils, Lemonades, Toast-Yay! and Adventurefuls.
The newest cookie, Raspberry Rally, will be available on March 4. Raspberry Rally is a “thin, crisp [cookie] infused with raspberry flavor, dipped in chocolatey coating,” according to the cookie finder website. Raspberry Rally is an online exclusive and has limited quantity.
For more information about Girl Scouts of Western Ohio and cookie season, visit gswo.org.
