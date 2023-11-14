Issue 2: Gun owners and other adults who won’t be allowed to use recreational marijuana

Possession of small amounts of marijuana will be legal Dec. 7 for many adults in Ohio following the passage of State Issue 2 last week. But not everyone will be able to partake.

The Dayton Daily News is looking into the ramifications of the new legislation. Previous stories looked at when the law will go into effect, and what rules will exist on where marijuana can be used under the law. This story looks at what limitations exist on who can use it.

Here are four categories of adults who may be limited from using recreational marijuana:

1. Anyone under 21. The legislation is designed to treat marijuana like alcohol, so adults under the age of 21 won’t be able to legally possess marijuana.

2. Some renters. The bill authorizes landlords to include a prohibition on the use of cannabis in lease agreements.

3. Some employees. It also allows employers to establish and enforce drug-free workplaces, prohibiting employees from using marijuana and disciplining employees for doing so.

4. Gun owners. Federal law prohibits people who use marijuana from receiving, possessing or purchasing a firearm.

Every purchase from a licensed gun dealer requires someone to fill out a background check asking if the buyer is “an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substances.”

The form notes that use or possession of marijuana is still illegal under federal law even if it’s legalized by the state. It also notes that lying on the form is a felony under federal law.