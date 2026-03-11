Iran photo from bombed school shows device linked to Dayton company

One of the photos the Times published shows a component with a label marked as “Globe Motors Inc.”

In one of the photos, the company’s 2275 Stanley Ave. address can be seen.

The Times said the photo is a “government handout photograph” showing weapon remnants displayed on a table placed near the ruins of the Iranian elementary school.

The photo came from the Iranian government. Photos of the fragments were posted to the Telegram social media site by Iran’s state broadcaster, the Times said.

Also, a shoutout to the Open Source Munitions portal, which is a free tool to learn more about munitions. We were able to match the Globe Motors component, as well as the larger circuit board, to verified reference images of Tomahawk debris. https://t.co/9nMS0Tv9o1 pic.twitter.com/32dzvRm8jv — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) March 10, 2026

Globe Motors produces precision motors and motion-control devices. The company is one of the brands of Allied Motion Technologies, the parent company of several operating units across the globe.

French aircraft engine maker Safran SA in 2013 sold Globe Motors to Allied Motion for $90 million. At the time, Globe Motors had about 120 local employees and had posted 2012 revenue of about $106 million. It also had operations in Alabama, Portugal and Mexico.

A voicemail message was left with, and an email sent to, Globe Motors Tuesday. Messages were also sent to Allied Motion’s Buffalo, N.Y. office.

President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran has access to the American cruise missile, the weapon likely used to strike the school in Iran, killing 165 people. But neither the Iranian nor the Israeli militaries have Tomahawk missiles, which are American missiles made by Raytheon.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said the Pentagon was investigating the missile strike.