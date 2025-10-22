Intoxicating hemp in Ohio: 5 key takeaways from our reporting

1. The ban: DeWine two weeks ago issued an executive order banning the sale of intoxicating hemp products across the state. This followed years of DeWine unsuccessfully pushing state lawmakers to take action.

2. Clap back: Hours after the ban went into effect Tuesday, a Franklin Count judge suspended the order in response to a lawsuit from retailers.

3. View from the street: Retailers say the legal sale of intoxicating hemp has grown to a multi-billion dollar industry supporting tens of thousand of jobs. Our reporters talked to local businesses who say they support regulation, but DeWine’s blanket ban has a deep cost for dozens of local businesses.

- “This kind of an industry doesn’t happen by accident — it has supporters, backers," said Raychel Loney, general manager of the Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse in Dayton. “Ohio’s economy is boosted by these kind of innovative drinks and stuff like that.”

4. Explainer: What is intoxicating hemp? How is it different than marijuana, which is now legal for adult use? And does DeWine have the authority to take such unilateral action? We have that and more in this in-depth explainer.

5. What’s next: DeWine’s order was supposed to be effect for 90 days. But the judge’s order put it on hold for 14 days. DeWine hopes this pressures state lawmakers to take action. The explainer above has a summary of proposed bills, noting that one has already unanimously passed the state Senate but is mired in a House committee.