Internet outage affecting Kettering Health networks

Kettering Health is experiencing an internet outage causing several applications to be unavailable including MyChart, the health system has posted on its Facebook page.
Emergency departments are on diversion and not accepting patients are Hamilton, Greene Memorial, Huber, Middletown, Preble, Springfield and Franklin.
Phone systems are operational, the posting said.
Kettering Health administrators were not available for comment.
In Other News
1
GOP calls Dem-proposed Ohio congressional map ‘textbook’...
2
Health care jobs growing while other sectors struggle in region
3
Caesar Creek Flea Market to close after nearly 50 years
4
Ohio sees improvement in math, stalls in reading in latest report card
5
Health alert: Trader Joe’s turkey wraps could contain Listeria
About the Author