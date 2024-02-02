BreakingNews
Intel announces delay in completion of $20 billion Ohio chip plant

Credit: Adam Cairns

1 hour ago
The completion of a $20 billion chip manufacturing plant in New Albany has been pushed back due to demands and the business climate, according to media reports.

The Columbus Dispatch reported Thursday Intel hasn’t announced a new completion date, but the company said similar projects can take as long as five years.

Intel broke ground on the manufacturing plant in 2022 and originally had planned to start producing chips in 2025.

Sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal said the project isn’t expected to finish until late 2026.

ExploreBiden, DeWine break ground on huge Intel factory

The construction is expected to require 7,000 workers. The plant will employ about 3,000 people with an average salary of $135,000, the company previously said.

Intel said plans to start operations in 2025 depend on market conditions and federal aid from the CHIPS Act, the Dispatch reported.

The act includes semiconductor manufacturing grants, research investments, and an investment tax credit for chip manufacturing.

