Indiana OBGYN who performed abortion on Ohio girl to attend State of the Union

“I’m grateful to be joined by Dr. Caitlin Bernard for President Biden’s 2024 State of the Union address to Congress, and we look forward to hearing the president chart a path forward to restore and strengthen reproductive freedoms across the country,” said Chu.

Bernard made national headlines in July 2022 after the Indianapolis Star reported the OGBYN provided abortion care to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim. The child was six weeks and three days pregnant, which made her unable to receive an abortion in Ohio at the time due to a state law that banned abortions after six weeks gestation.

In November, Ohio voters passed an amendment guaranteeing the right to an abortion up to fetal viability.

Bernard said she was honored to attend the State of the Union as Chu’s guest.

“Thanks to her leadership, patients and providers across the country know they have Congressional champions fighting for access to reproductive healthcare,” she said. “As a trained physician, I have dedicated my life to providing the best care that I can for patients who want and need it. This includes if and when they want to start a family.”