Impact, criticism of Ohio National Guard deploying to D.C.

Ohio’s military police, along with hundreds of troops from a growing number Republican-controlled states, will be tasked with reinforcing the D.C. National Guard after President Donald Trump mobilized some 800 troops to ostensibly bring order to D.C., which he claims “has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals.”

A press release from the governor’s office said Ohio’s Guard members will serve as added security.

Dan Tierney, spokesperson for DeWine, told this outlet Monday that the state expects Ohio’s guardsmen to be “protecting federal buildings as well as doing visible patrols.” The initial mission is for 30 days.

The mission will be paid for by the federal government, meaning the state will incur no cost, according to Ohio Adjutant General’s spokesperson Heidi Griesmer.

But, DeWine’s decision to provide Ohio troops is still unpopular with Democrats skeptical of Trump’s plans in D.C.

“In Dayton and across our state, families are counting on leadership that prioritizes safe schools, strong infrastructure, and healthy communities,” state Rep. Desiree Tims, D-Dayton, said in a release this week. “At a time when resources are stretched thin, taking our Guard members away from Ohio puts politics before people — and that is unacceptable."

Tierney told this outlet that the governor’s decision shouldn’t impact any Ohio community’s safety.

“The governor made sure that if Ohio is going to accept, that these were not police officers in Ohio being taken off the streets,” Tierney said. “He would have rejected that type of request.”

