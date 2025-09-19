Imam detained by ICE and housed in Butler County jail is released

Ignite Peace announced that Soliman’s asylum status has been reinstated.

The organization Young United Souls for Revolutionary Action posted a video on social media showing Soliman walking out of the Butler County jail, carrying what appeared to be a garbage bag filled with his personal effects.

Soliman was taken into ICE custody in July during a check-in at the agency’s Blue Ash office. The detainment comes months after his asylum status, which he was granted in 2018, was revoked in December 2024. Soliman’s legal team told us his status was revoked years after he arrived in the U.S., noting an asylum officer labeled an organization Soliman was involved with in Egypt as a terrorist group despite both the U.S. and Egypt not designating the group as such.

Soliman’s attorneys said he was previously a board member of the group Al-Jameya al Shareya, also written as Al-Gam’iyya al Shar’iyya, while in Egypt. That information, they said, was disclosed when he applied for asylum and was known to the government.

But his attorneys said an asylum officer labeled the group a Tier III terrorist organization last year, saying the group provided support to the Muslim Brotherhood, which they also labeled a Tier III terrorist organization.

Soliman’s attorneys have argued since his arrest that there was no need to revoke his asylum status, and returning to Egypt will result in his death.

His incarceration has sparked multiple protests and marches throughout the Cincinnati area, including one that ended with the arrest of roughly a dozen protesters — and two journalists — after the protesters marched across the Roebling Bridge. Clergy members throughout the region have also protested and held events in support for Soliman. Pews at New Prospect Baptist Church were filled with people from all different faiths and denominations, all of whom came together for an interfaith prayer service dedicated to Soliman. Elizabeth Diop, friend and former Cincinnati Children’s Hospital co-worker of Soliman, spoke to us on multiple occasions — including when she and another chaplain were fired from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for supporting Soliman.

“I don’t regret this,” Lizzy Diop, former Cincinnati Children’s chaplain told WCPO. “I regret that the hospital fired me, I regret their silence in the matter. I’m a chaplain right? I don’t regret that god called me to do justice, love, kindness.”

Recently, advocates gathered in Columbus to bring their concerns about Soliman’s incarceration to state leaders, specifically Governor Mike DeWine.