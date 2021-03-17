IDEAS: Lawmakers craft bills as if in shrink’s waiting room

Thomas Suddes

Median household income in Trumbull County is $47,280. Statewide, it’s $56,602. Maybe Glock or other gunmakers, seeking asylum, could make up for job losses at General Motors’ now-closed Lordstown plant. The plant’s site is in Loychik’s Ohio House district.

The legislature does have a serious to-do list. Item No. 1 is a constitutional school funding package. On March 24, it will have been 24 years since Ohio’s Supreme Court ruled Ohio’s school-funding “system” unconstitutional. And the legislature has never passed a constitutional replacement.

Last year, the GOP-run House fashioned a funding package said to address the matter. But the Senate, also GOP-run, refused to act.

The key factor in crafting a plan is which Republican — Speaker Robert Cupp, Senate President Matt Huffman or DeWine — will take ownership of the issue. Cupp has the broadest school funding knowledge. And politicking may not entangle Cupp because he must leave the House in 21 months

As to school funding, there’s something that needs saying — about ex-Speaker Larry Householder, a Perry County Republican. He was indicted last summer on federal corruption charges in connection with the passage of House Bill 6, to make consumers subsidize Ohio’s two nuclear power plants.

Householder is presumed innocent unless convicted. Come what may, though, it’s hard to imagine Householder again becoming a major political player.

Last summer’s indictment gave critics — some afraid to knock Householder when he was in power — a license to denounce him now. Still, it’s always appeared Householder sincerely believes Ohio’s school-funding “system” short-changes pupils in poorer counties.

Sure, maybe that’s was just good politics if Householder aimed to someday run statewide. But a Perry County lawsuit led to the Supreme Court’s ruling. And Householder, who coaxed Democrats to help him become House speaker, just might have the deal-making moxie to pass a fair school funding plan.

A good plan may come together anyway. Still, a bystander has to wonder what might have been.