‘I went from being his sister-in-law to his victim.’ Accuser speaks at ex-AFRL commander’s sentencing hearing

After five days of a trial at Wright-Patterson, the judge found Cooley guilty of the first specification — “kissing her on the lips and tongue, with an intent to gratify his sexual desire” — while acquitting him of the latter two.

Congress changed the law so that this is no longer a sexual offense and a felony, defense counsel Maj. Shea Hoxie argued Monday.

But Lt. Col. Matthew Neil, a government attorney, said the law as it existed in August 2018, when the crime was committed, must apply. The judge, Air Force Judge Col. Christina Jimenez, agreed with him.

Victim’s impact statement

The accuser and her husband wanted the high-ranking officer to get help and “get better,” but she said Cooley never demonstrated “true contrition.”

She said “It became agonizing the impossible position he put us in” — report a relative or continue to let the man who assaulted her “get away with it.”

“In staying quiet I was perpetuating a cycle of abuse that I had taught my daughters to stand up against,” she said.

“My only fault,” she added, “was trusting my brother-in-law.”

No jury was empaneled. Jimenez presided in a bench trial.

The Air Force started investigating the case in late 2019. Gen. Arnold Bunch, commander of the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) at Wright-Patterson, fired Cooley from the AFRL job in January 2020. Since then, Cooley has served as a special assistant to Bunch, working on AFMC’s digital campaign.

Over five days, starting April 18, the government called 10 witnesses in the trial phase of the case; the defense rested without calling any. Jimenez began deliberating shortly after noon Friday, took an overnight break, and pronounced her verdict Saturday morning.