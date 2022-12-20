I-75 closed due to multi-vehicle crash in Warren County

Southbound Interstate 75 is closed and highway troopers are detouring northbound traffic off the highway after a crash on the southbound side near state Route 122 in Warren County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved, and several medics were called to the scene, but it is still unclear how many people were injured.
The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO map lists the southbound lanes as closed beyond the Route 122 exit and the northbound lanes as closed beyond the state Route 63/Monroe exit.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
