Hundreds without power as storms roll through area

Hundreds are without power as rounds of thunderstorms move through the area.

As of 6 p.m. the largest outage was reported in Butler County, with 288 power customers in the dark. That number reached up around 900 by 6:48 p.m.

The following are outage totals by county as of 6:48 p.m., according to the AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison outage maps.

  • Butler: 897
  • Darke: 3
  • Greene: 3
  • Montgomery: 6
  • Warren: 82
Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

