Hundreds without power as storms roll through area

Hundreds are without power as rounds of thunderstorms move through the area.
As of 6 p.m. the largest outage was reported in Butler County, with 288 power customers in the dark. That number reached up around 900 by 6:48 p.m.
The following are outage totals by county as of 6:48 p.m., according to the AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison outage maps.
- Butler: 897
- Darke: 3
- Greene: 3
- Montgomery: 6
- Warren: 82
