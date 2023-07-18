X

Thousands without power as severe thunderstorms roll through

Hundreds are without power across the Miami Valley as a line of severe thunderstorms push through the area.

At around 9 p.m. over 600 power customers were without electricity. By 9:15 p.m., that number rose to over 4,000.

As of 9:09 p.m., the number of customers without power are listed below by county, according to outage maps from AES and Duke Energy.

  • Montgomery: 1,952
  • Butler: 1,745
  • Greene: 495
  • Warren: 92
  • Preble: 55
  • Darke: 1
