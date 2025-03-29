H.S. Results 3/29: Central’s Bramel strikes out 14

Poelking Woodman – Andrew Hoel 738, Brandon Huffman 731, Joe Vagedes 723, Raven Cooper 611, Ciera Emerson 575.

RollHouse – Scott Smith 755, David Martyr 745, Curtiss Rasnic 744, Sean Martin 728, Matt Johnston 726.

Honor Score

299 Game

Jesse Beal, 299-235-202=736 in the RD Strikers at RollHouse.

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Friday’s Results

Arcanum 4, Versailles 0: A: Kearney 2-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Kramer 1-2 RBI.

Badin 7, St. Francis de Sales 2: B: Brink 2 3B.

Catholic Central 6, Fairlawn 0: CC: Bramel W 14 K.

Cedarville 2, Springfield Shawnee 1: SS: Ross 12 K.

Edgewood 8, Fenwick 6: E: Simonds 4-4 2 RBI, Smith 2-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Kelhoffer 1-3 2 RBI.

Fairfield 3, Little Miami 1: F: Lucking 2-3 2B RBI.

Massillon Jackson 2, Fairmont 1

Mississinawa Valley 11, Bradford 2

North Union 5, Fredericktown 1

St. Henry 4, Covington 2: C: Hollingsworth 1-3 RBI.

Stebbins 8, Tri-County North 7: TCN: Lake 3B 2 RBI.

Tippecanoe 3, Anna 1: T: Husic 2-3 2B RBI, McKinney W 8 K, 1-3 RBI, Jackson 1-3 RBI.

Wapakoneta 5, New Bremen 0

Waynesfield 4, Riverside 2

Softball

Friday’s Results

Ansonia 5, Russia 4

Arcanum 17, Beavercreek 8: A: Byrne 2-4 HR 3 RBI, Flatter 4-5 2 RBI, Hein 4-5 2 RBI, Noe 3-5 2B 5 RBI.

Brookville 14, National Trail 2: B: Eagle 3-4 2B 5 RBI, Nutter 2-4 2 RBI, Burton 2-4 2 RBI, Abrams 2-2 2B 3 RBI.

Carroll 11, Xenia 1: C: Browning 2-3 2B RBI, Gervais 1-4 3 RBI, Springer 2-4 3 RBI, Sexton W 12 K.

Chaminade Julienne 10, Wayne 6: CJ: Mezni 2-5 2B 2 RBI, Kolton W 11 K, 24 2 RBI, Flohre 2-3 2 RBI.

Cin. Christian 8, New Miami 5: CC: Bowling 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Starks 1-4 2B 2 RBI, Stacey W 12 K, 1-4 3B RBI.

Fayetteville 7, Wilmington 3: W: Groves 2 HR.

Franklin 8, Badin 4: F: Cooper 1-1 3 RBI, Raby W 2 K, Riddiough 1-3 2 RBI.

Fort Recovery 13, Bradford 3: FR: Heitkamp HR 3 RBI, Homan W 7 K.

Greeneview 12, East Clinton 1: G: Sutton 3-4 4 RBI, Simpson 1-3 HR RBI, Battista 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Burkett W 6 K.

Lebanon 7, Little Miami 1

London 19, Northeastern 5

Newton 6, Houston 2

North Union 13, Bexley 0

Northwestern 11, Carlisle 10: N: Pamer 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Wolfe 2-4 2 RBI, Hastings 1-4 2 RBI.

Tippecanoe 23, Alter 0

Thursday’s Results

Anna 5, Marion Local 4

Ashwaubenon 3, Northmont 0

Benjamin Logan 4, Southeastern 2: BL: Crumm 1-3 3B 2 RBI, Sallee 1-3 3B 2 RBI.

Botkins 10, Kalida 1

Cin. Christian 25, Deer Park 9: CC: Grooms 1-3 3 RBI, Updegrove 1-2 4 RBI, Starks 1-1 3 RBI, Stacey W 6 K.

Covington 7, Ansonia 5: C: Burns W 5 K, Iddings 1-4 2 RBI, Foutz 1-2 2B RBI.

Eaton 6, Preble Shawnee 0

Edgewood 8, Middletown 6: E: Ferrell 3-3 2B 3 RBI, Henson 1-4 2B 2 RBI, Combs W.

Fenwick 5, Beavercreek 4: F: Gibbons W 8 K, 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Stanaford 1-2 2B RBI.

Fort Recovery 6, St. Marys 5: FR: Homan W 8 K.

Greeneview 9, Urbana 5: U: Boyd 2-2 2B RBI.

Hamilton 11, St. Ursula 4

Harrison 6, Ross 5: R: Webb 1-2 HR, Baker 2-4 2 RBI.

Houston 19, Sidney 9

Lincolnview 7, Minster 1

Miamisburg 6, Franklin 3: F: Allen 2-2 2B RBI, Brooks 2-3 2B RBI.

Northeastern 8, Graham 4: N: Bowsher 3-4 2B 2 HR 2 RBI, Phelan 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Kelly W 11 K.

Northwestern 7, Miami East 3: N: Hammer 3-4 3 RBI, Deane 1-4 2 RBI, Hensley 3-4 RBI.

Riverside 7, Fort Loramie 3

Springfield 15, Triad 3: S: Rardon 3-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Vela 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Thomas 2-4 2 RBI.

Stebbins 12, Alter 1: A: Coleman 1-2 RBI. S: Cassidy 3-3 2 3B 2 RBI, Russell 3-3 2 2B 3 RBI, Taylor 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Spencer W 10 K.

Valley View 10, Carroll 6: VV: Riley 3-4 RBI, Bell 3-4 3B 2 RBI.

West Liberty-Salem 7, Jackson Center 4: WLS: , Wallace W 11 K, 2-4 4 RBI, Collins 2-4 2 RBI.

Boys Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Alter 9, McNicholas 4

Edgewood 15, Monroe 5

Franklin 14, Fairfield 10

Mason 14, Lakota East 4

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Centerville 3, Wayne 0

Boys Tennis

Friday’s Results

Centerville B 3, Troy 2

Chaminade Julienne 3, Carlisle 2: Wendling (CJ) d. Britton 6-1 6-0; Joseph (CJ) d. Rust 6-2 6-0; Proud (CJ) d. Benton 6-0 6-0; Powell/Harrison (Ca) d. St. John/Tipple 5-7 7-5 6-1; Anders/Rosatti (Ca) d. Curney/Perez 6-3 6-2.

Milton-Union 3, Northwestern 2

Monroe 5, Brookville 0

Tecumseh 3, Urbana 2

