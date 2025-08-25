How rich are area members of Congress? Key takeaways from our reporting

Key takeaways from our reporting:

1. Our analysis: Federal lawmakers were required this month to file financial disclosures, which include assets save for one’s primary residence and income other than their $174,000 congressional salary. We obtained these reports for Ohio’s two senators and our area members of Congress.

2. Backdrop: This comes amid heightened public interest in the personal finances of public officials — and the potential for abuses and conflicts-of-interest. There are bipartisan calls for limits on federal lawmakers buying and selling stocks because of their ability to influence the market.

- U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Cincinnati (whose district includes all of Warren County), earlier this year confirmed to the Dayton Daily News that he sold his individual stocks after a violation of congressional rules in late 2024.

3. One-percenter: Our new investigation found Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno made a fortune with his Cleveland-area car dealership that he parlayed into vast property and investment holdings. While he apparently no longer owns the dealership, his assets and investments total potentially well over a quarter billion dollars.

4. Working class Jim: At the other end of the spectrum is Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, who owns little more than a checking and savings account and makes miniscule royalties from a couple books he wrote.

The full story: Go here for the whole story, including the finances of Sen. Jon Husted, as well as Reps. Warren Davidson, R-Troy; Mike Turner, R-Dayton, and others.