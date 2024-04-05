How common are total solar eclipses in Ohio and surrounding states?

While partial solar eclipses are somewhat common, total solar eclipses, depending on where you live, can be rare.
The last time a total solar eclipse happened in Ohio was in 1806. If you miss this year’s total eclipse, you’re going to be waiting until 2099 to see another.
An annular eclipse occurs once every one or two years. Annular eclipses happen when the sun and moon are exactly in line with Earth, but the visible size of the moon is smaller than that of the sun. When this happens, the sun appears as a very bright ring, or annulus, surrounding the dark circle of the moon.
Here are the past and future dates for Ohio and surrounding states for total and annular eclipses from 1901-2100.
Ohio
May 10, 1994 (Annular)
April 8, 2024 (Total)
July 23, 2093 (Annular)
September 14, 2099 (Total)
• RELATED: How the Dayton Daily News covered solar eclipses in the past 100 years
Michigan
January 24, 1925 (Total)
June 11, 2048 (Annular)
July 1, 2057 (Annular)
July 23, 2093 (Annular)
September 14, 2099 (Total)
Indiana
May 10, 1994 (Annular)
April 8, 2024 (Total)
July 23, 2093 (Annular)
September 14, 2099 (Total)
• VOICES: My husband and I are eclipse chasers. Here’s what we’ve learned
Kentucky
August 21, 2017 (Total)
April 8, 2024 (Total)
July 23, 2093 (Annular)
West Virginia
September 14, 2099 (Total)
Pennsylvania
January 24, 1925 (Total)
May 10, 1994 (Annular)
April 8, 2024 (Total)
May 1, 2079 (Total)
July 23, 2093 (Annular)
September 14, 2099 (Total)
About the Author