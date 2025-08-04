Hospitals make U.S. News Best list

“This recognition is a testament to the system-wide commitment Kettering Health has made to help each of our patients restore and enjoy their best health,” said Daniel Wolcott, acute care president of Kettering Health, in a press release. “We will maintain our focus on clinical excellence and patient-focused outcomes as we continue providing the high-quality care our community relies on.”

The main campus earned a “High Performing” rating in 17 of the 22 surgical procedures or condition treatments analyzed by U.S. News.

Miami Valley Hospital is ranked No. 2 in Dayton and No. 12 in Ohio, according to the report. It earned “High Performing” in 13 procedures or treatments.

The other area hospitals receiving a number of “High Performing” designations from U.S. News are Atrium Medical Center (1), Kettering Health Dayton (6), Kettering Health Miamisburg (2), Mercy Health Fairfield (3), Soin Medical Center (2) and Springfield Regional Medical Center (5).

“We are honored to have Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center be recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a high-performing hospital in several key areas of care,” said Adam Groshans, president of Mercy Health - Springfield. “This achievement is a reflection of our dedicated physicians, nurses and care teams who consistently deliver high-quality, compassionate care to our patients. From managing complex conditions like heart and kidney failure to performing life-saving procedures such as pacemaker implantation, our team remains committed to excellence in every aspect of care.”

In the most recent rankings of children’s hospitals, Dayton Children’s ranked nationally in two children’s specialties, including in 37th place nationally for pediatric orthopedics and within the top 50 in the nation for pediatric and adolescent behavioral health.

The hospital ranked No. 6 in Ohio and No. 19 in the Midwest for children’s hospitals.

U.S. News announces its list of best children’s hospitals in October.