Hiker found dead at Hocking Hills’ Cantwell Cliffs

FILE PHOTO: Cantwell Cliffs at Hocking Hills State Park.

FILE PHOTO: Cantwell Cliffs at Hocking Hills State Park.

56 minutes ago

The death of a hiker found at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs at Hocking Hills State Park Wednesday is under investigation.

The person was found by a camper just before 6 p.m. and was believed to have been walking off the trail near the main waterfall, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

ODNR officers responded and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The hiker’s identity has not been released.

All state park visitors should stay on trails at all times and follow safety instructions, according to ODNR.

We will update this story as more information is available.

