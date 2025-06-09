Electric prices to rise with summer heat for AES Ohio, Duke customers

Rates for AES Ohio residential customers will rise $0.0087 per kilowatt hour (kWh) to $0.0945 per kWh, state utility regulators have said.

For customers of Duke Energy Ohio, a new electric security plan became effective June 1. It will last through May 31, 2028.

Again, rates over the course of the three-year operating plan are expected to rise for Duke customers not participating in a government aggregation program or enrolled with an alternate supplier.

Rates for Duke residential customers will rise nearly 2.5 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) to $0.1045 per kWh, after a recent energy auction, a spokesman for the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) told this newspaper last month.

After approval of the Duke electric security plan, customers who use 1,000 kWh of electricity a month will see their bills rise by $8.41 by the end of the three-year electric security plan, thanks to provisions for Duke’s plans for capital investments and vegetation control.

It’s a similar story nationwide. On average, the U.S. Energy Information Administration has warned that electric prices this summer could rise an average of 4% compared to last summer.

The administration expects increases in electric prices to outpace inflation through 2026, nationwide.

Nationally and in Ohio, the growth of power-hungry data centers has been stoking demand for electricity.

Retail electric prices have more than one component. They include the cost of generating, transmitting, and delivering electricity to homes and businesses.

Duke or AES Ohio customers can use the “price-to-compare,” or PTC, printed on their monthly bills when considering electric rates from different suppliers to compare going rates.

A PUCO website, energychoice.ohio.gov, lets residents compare offers for electricity.

AES Ohio has more than 539,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in a 6,000-square-mile service area in West Central Ohio.

Duke Energy Ohio, Inc. has about 700,000 customers in Southwest Ohio.