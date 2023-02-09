X
High winds: How strong are they near you?

Local News
By
12 minutes ago

Strong winds have knocked down trees into power lines today, causing thousands of people to lose power across the region.

Gusts up to 60 mph are expected through 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

So far, only the Dayton International Airport has recorded a 60 mph wind gust, reported at 2:13 p.m. to the NWS.

Other strong wind gusts reported to the NWS include:

53 mph, 12:55 p.m., Miami University Airport in Oxford

52 mph, 2:35 p.m., Middletown Regional Airport/Hook Field

52 mph, 11:24 a.m., Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport in Miamisburg

51 mph, 2:40 p.m., Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

49 mph, 3:38 p.m., Warren County Airport/John Lane Field in Lebanon

47 mph, 3:19 p.m., Greene County-Lewis A. Jackson Regional Airport in Xenia

47 mph, 11:50 a.m. in Huber Heights

46 mph, 11:14 a.m., Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

