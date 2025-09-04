Here are the 28 southwest Ohio villages under threat of dissolution from new law

Failure of that audit automatically puts a question on the local ballot to dissolve that village’s government and fold its assets and territory into the nearest township. A simple majority of voters will seal a village’s fate, one way or the other.

Here’s a list of those villages, sorted by population:

Name County / partial county 2020 Population total West Milton Village Miami 4,697 Cedarville Village Greene 4,257 Covington Village Miami 2,548 New Miami Village Butler 2,217 Jamestown Village Greene 2,052 Morrow Village Warren 2,049 Bradford Village Miami / Darke 1,796 South Charleston Village Clark 1,706 Pleasant Hill Village Miami 1,241 Farmersville Village Montgomery 975 Seven Mile Village Butler 712 Millville Village Butler 634 Phillipsburg Village Montgomery 498 Corwin Village Warren 484 North Hampton Village Clark 457 Fletcher Village Miami 451 Spring Valley Village Greene 415 Verona Village Preble / Montgomery 403 South Vienna Village Clark 402 Laura Village Miami 398 Tremont City Village Clark 352 Casstown Village Miami 270 Bowersville Village Greene 261 Donnelsville Village Clark 255 Catawba Village Clark 245 Potsdam Village Miami 225 Ludlow Falls Village Miami 175 Clifton Village Greene 131

Nine area villages in the area have successfully fielded a candidate for every village opening in 2021, 2023, and 2025.

But they could still face a dissolution vote if they can’t prove that they provide at least five out of the 10 following services: police protection, firefighting services, emergency medical services, garbage collection, water service, sewer service, road maintenance, parks or recreation services, human services, or a village-operated library.

Those villages are:

Name County / partial county 2020 population New Lebanon Village Montgomery 3,796 Yellow Springs Village Greene 3,697 Waynesville Village Warren 2,669 Enon Village Clark 2,449 Maineville Village Warren 1,405 Harveysburg Village Warren 554 Butlerville Village Warren 155 Pleasant Plain Village Warren 129 Jacksonburg Village Butler 55

Here’s an interactive map comparing the two datasets:

