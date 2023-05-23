Hello Mile High City: Dayton to get new daily flight to Denver this year

United Airlines is going to launch new nonstop air service from Dayton to Denver this fall, restoring a travel destination that the local airport had offered for many years.
The new service to the Mile High City will be the farthest-flying direct flight out of the Dayton International Airport.
The flight will be offered daily, departing Dayton at 9 a.m.
Airport officials said this will provide direct air travel between the Birthplace of Aviation and the American West.
“We’re particularly pleased to bring this important non-stop destination to the Miami Valley, thanks in large part to the extensive collaboration between Dayton-area community partners and United,” Mark J. Weithofer, United’s managing director of domestic planning, announced Tuesday. “We look forward to continuing to work together as we connect Dayton to United’s global route network via our hub gateways in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and now Denver.”
On Tuesday, United Airlines, the Dayton International Airport and local and state economic development development organizations announced that the Dayton airport will once again offer service to Denver.
The flight will start daily on Sept. 29, 2023. The flight will have 12 first-class seats, 16 economy-plus seats and 48 standard economy seats.
Dayton used to have multiple flights to Denver.
Frontier offered two daily nonstop flights to Colorado’s largest city from 2005 to 2013, when the airline discontinued all air service at the Dayton airport.
Frontier pulled out of the Dayton airport a year after Southwest Airlines purchased AirTran and decided to launch daily round-trip service from Dayton to Denver.
Southwest several years later stopped local air service to Denver and other markets and then fully withdrew from the Dayton airport.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
United Express, a subsidiary of United Airlines, also used to have a daily nonstop flight to Denver.
The new Denver flight will be the second new local air service added this year.
Avelo Airlines began twice weekly service from Dayton to Orlando in mid-January.
“Daily service to Denver will provide our passengers easy to and through connections westward and beyond,” Gil Turner, Dayton’s director of aviation, said in a prepared statement.
