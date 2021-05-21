Health department warns of scams ahead of Vax-a-Million drawings

Do not reply to emails, texts or social media direct messages with personal information. Entrants should only share information at ohiovaxamillion.com or when calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

If a source looks suspicious, open a new browser and manually type ohiovaxamillion.com. Anyone with questions about an email, text, social media message or phone call can contact ODH at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Millions of Ohioans have signed up for the Vax-a-Million drawings so far. The campaign is open to residents ages 12 and older who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The first drawing is scheduled for Monday with the winners to be announced Wednesday. Ohioans only need to sign up once to be considered for each week’s drawings.