Have you seen Warren County woman, 72, missing since June?

Local News
By
1 hour ago

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued Wednesday for a 72-year-old Warren County woman who has not been seen since June 21.

Nancy O’Hara, is white, stands 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at 2 a.m. June 21 driving away from her home on Franklin-Trenton Road in Franklin Twp., and could possibly be traveling with her pets.

Her vehicle is a red 2016 Toyota Corolla with Ohio license plate CATSOH.

There is no information on whether O’Hara takes medications or suffers from any medical conditions.

Anyone who spots O’Hara or her car is urged to call 911.

