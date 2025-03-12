Have you seen Dayton man, missing for almost a month?

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing Dayton man.
Barry Neal Adams, 65, is Black, stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black jacket.
Police said he walked away from his residence at 6 p.m. on Feb. 14, and did not return.
According to the alert, Adams suffers from a heart condition and mental issues, though it is unknown if he is taking any prescribed medication.
Police said he is known to panhandle on the main intersection of Main Street for drugs.
Anyone who sees Adams is asked to call 911.
In Other News
1
DeWine says Ohio’s in ‘strong’ position in his second-to-last State of...
2
USDA program cut impacts local food banks, local farmers
3
Dayton will be bustling next week with First Four and other...
4
Potential impact of federal workforce cuts on Ohio, region illustrated...
5
Local projects like Milliken Road, Wright-Patt sidelined as U.S. House...
About the Author