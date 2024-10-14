Have you had difficulty accessing mental health care for your child? We want to talk to you

Have you tried to access mental health care for your child and were met with obstacles you had to overcome?
Reporter Sam Wildow wants to talk to you about your experiences as part of our ongoing Mental Health Matters: Kids in Crisis special reporting project on youth mental health challenges.
Fill out the Google form below or email reporter Sam Wildow at samantha.wildow@coxinc.com.
