Half of Ohioans have completed the COVID-19 vaccine

Patients wait at least six months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine before getting the third dose.

In the last day, Ohio recorded 6,463 COVID cases, bringing its total to 1,407,442.

The state is averaging 6,600 cases a day over the last three weeks and 5,948 cases in the last week.

Ohio had 3,684 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, including 977 in ICUs and 645 on ventilators, according to ODH. Coronavirus patients account for 13.8% of the state’s hospital beds, 20.52% of ICU beds and13.54% of ventilators.

About 20% (5,318) of hospital beds, 17.93% (854) of ICU beds and 60.75% (2,894) of ventilators are available in Ohio.

In the last day, the state recorded 298 hospitalizations and 25 ICU admissions.

Ohio’s 21-day average is 254 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day, according to ODH.