Greene County teen marks state’s first pediatric flu death of the season

Flu season typically peaks between December and February, with cases starting to increase in November for Ohio.

The state typically reports one to seven flu-related pediatric deaths each season, according to ODH.

“It’s not too late to get a flu vaccine,” Vanderhoff said. “It could prevent you or your loved ones from getting seriously ill. And, especially during flu season, it’s important to maintain good hand hygiene and to stay home if you are sick.”

People interested in getting the flu vaccine can call their doctor, a retail pharmacy or local health department.

Washing hands frequently, using alcohol-based hand sanitizers and covering coughs and sneezes can help prevent the flu from spreading. People should also avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

For more information on the flu, visit ODH’s website.