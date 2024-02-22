Gold Star, Skyline celebrate National Chili Day

🍴Gold Star

Gold Star has been celebrating chili all week long with the inaugural Cincinnati Chili Week running from Feb. 19 through Feb. 25.

This week, customers can get:

Two cheese coneys for $5

A regular 3-, 4- or 5-way for $6

A single chili burger and fries for $7

100 lucky winners throughout the week will receive a free chili entrée every week for a year. All you have to do is purchase a $5, $6 or $7 meal and share a photo of it on Facebook, Instagram, X or TikTok with the hashtags #GoldStarChiliContest and #CincinnatiChiliWeek while mentioning or tagging Gold Star.

On National Chili Day, 25 additional customers will receive chili for a year.

Nearby Gold Star locations include 2395 Beechwood Dr. in Germantown, 711 E. Second St. in Franklin, 2930 Towne Blvd. in Middletown or 10 Dave Ave. in Lebanon.

🍴Skyline Chili

Skyline Chili is celebrating National Chili Day with 50 percent extra cheese on regular or large ways through Mar. 3

The business is also hosting a sweepstakes for a chance to win a Skyline Retro Jacket, Skyline Gift Cards, Skyline grocery products and more on their website. In addition, Skyline will have all day giveaways on their social media pages.