Get those bird houses and feeders ready: Spring brings the feathered friends to the yard

Nest prep

If you have bird houses you’ve built or purchased over the winter, now is a great time to hang them. If you have them outside already from last year, make sure that last year’s residents’ nests are removed and everything is clean and ready for new occupants.

Chickadees and bluebirds will be some of the first cavity nesters returning in late March. Make sure that the entrance to any bluebird houses faces Southeast.

The size of the entrance hole and box will determine what species will potentially use the house. If you can’t get the house out now or nothing takes up residence this season, it’s still not a wasted effort.

Many species have been seen scouting locations into the fall (including wood ducks) then returning to take up residence in the spring.

Once the breeding season is underway, it’s best to observe them from a distance. Of course, if you are really curious and want to see what happens inside, there are a variety of cameras available that can be installed inside birdhouses and those with cameras already built in. Placed within wifi range, you can view the activity as it happens on your phone or other device.

Bird feeders

If you have winter bird feeders that you are done with and plan to put away, it’s a great time clean and store them until next winter. It’s also a good time to clean nectar feeders. Hummingbirds could return to Southwest Ohio as early as the end of this month. Having a reliable source of food ready when they do can entice them to stick around.

Invasive plants

Two plants or shrubs that are early bloomers that can beat later blooming native plants to sunlight are the Japanese honeysuckle and the callery (bradford) pear.

Pull honeysuckle: From fall to late winter is the best time to attack and cut back japanese honeysuckle. But that doesn’t mean you can’t do something now. If (when) new shoots come back, pulling the small plants after a rain and when the ground is moist is easiest this time of year. When you do pull it, make sure you get the entire root system so that it doesn’t grow back. Dispose of it properly so it doesn’t grow back somewhere else.

Eliminate callery pear trees: Some of the easiest to spot and smell of all the invasives in the area are Callery or Bradford pears. Their white blooms are ubiquitous along the roadsides and can quickly take over any area where they aren’t controlled. And by controlled, I mean eliminated. The problem is so pervasive that many organizations are taking serious action and asking the public for help. For example, the MetroParks of Butler County has declared “Pearmageddon,” offering a native plant in exchange for removing an invasive pear tree. There are so many of them in so many places that it’s really impossible to overdo it when it comes to removing these trees.

With the invasives gone, you can create a space and plan to reintroduce native plants to the area.

Clear your head

With all that out of the way, it’s a great time to clear your head with a walk or hike, or by making it a habit. Regular outings are the best way to experience the environment awakening to spring. Every day, something new appears or grows, changing the complexion of the landscape in often small, but sometimes large and dramatic ways.

Being outside consistently is the best way to really experience the change.

The local park systems provide programming year-round; they really ramp up activities in the spring. There are trail hikes, wildflower wanders, bird walks and more scheduled every day in a park near you.

Devin Meister is a local outdoors and wildlife enthusiast and has a blog called “Average Guy Outdoors.” He is an Ohio University graduate. Reach him at meister.devin@gmail.com.

AREA EVENTS

MetroParks of Butler County - Pearmegeddon

MetroParks of Butler County is encouraging folks to help stop the spread of the invasive Callery Pear tree by offering a replacement tree or bush of a local native species for free while supplies last. The deadline for Butler County residents to apply is April 2, and you must be able to pick up your replacement plant on April 4, 9-11 a.m., at Rentschler Forest MetroPark.

Five Rivers Metro Parks - Signs of Spring

Satisfy your itch to get outside after a long winter and help us look for signs of spring on March 28, 10-11:30 a.m., at the Germantown MetroPark. We’ll discuss seasonal changes and explore nature’s awakening. Part of the Conservation Kids series for kids ages 3-13.

Clark County - Wildflower Wander

Wander along the scenic trails and observe the beautiful spring wildflowers during this guided hike with OSU Extension educator Pamela Bennett on April 10, 10 – 11:30 a.m., at Mad River Gorge & Nature Preserve.

Warren County - Fullmoon Hike

Experience nature at night and discover the magic of hiking at night when the full moon lights the way on April 2, 9-10 p.m., at Hisey Park in Waynesville. Participants should wear close toed shoes and dress for the weather.

Centerville Parks and Recreation - Beautiful Blooms Wildflower Adult Tour

Our spring wildflowers have amazing life histories. An instructor will take you on a tour of our trails and point out these short-lived treasures on March 28, 10–11:30 a.m., at Grant Park in Centerville.

Greene County - Wildflower Walk

This naturalist-led hike will take you to see nature’s bouquet in all its glory. Learn which flowers are native to the area, what pollinators they attract and other cool facts as you hike into Massie Creek gorge on April 12, 1-3 p.m., at at Indian Mound Reserve.