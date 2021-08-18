Garth Brooks cancels Cincinnati, 4 other tour stops amid COVID resurgence

Garth Brooks today canceled his stadium tour’s next five stops, including Cincinnati, citing the new wave of COVID-19 spreading across the country.
The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour restarted in July, and the singer has performed in front of more than 300,000 fans across the first five cities.
“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” Brooks said.
The five concert locations being cancelled are Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, scheduled for Sept. 18, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, scheduled for Sept. 25, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, scheduled for Oct. 2, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, scheduled for Oct. 9 and Nissan Stadium in Nashville, which has not been rescheduled yet.
“So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us,” said Brooks.
Credit: DaytonDailyNews
For ticket holders, no action is required to obtain a refund; Ticketmaster will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, a release said.
“The joy I have seen in everyone’s faces as live music returns has been more than worth our constant diligence to maintain safety protocols not only for the fans, but for our band, the crew and the hard working staff in these stadiums,” Brooks said. “Their dedication to safety for the people who fill those seats has been a miracle to watch and a blessing to receive. I am truly grateful.”
A spokesperson for the tour said the team will continue to monitor the virus’ impact and watch how schools, sports and other entertainment entities are handling this stage of the pandemic.
“I’m sincerely hoping we are back on tour before the year’s end,” Brooks said.