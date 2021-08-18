Garth Brooks cancels Cincinnati, 4 other tour stops amid COVID resurgence

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

For ticket holders, no action is required to obtain a refund; Ticketmaster will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, a release said.

“The joy I have seen in everyone’s faces as live music returns has been more than worth our constant diligence to maintain safety protocols not only for the fans, but for our band, the crew and the hard working staff in these stadiums,” Brooks said. “Their dedication to safety for the people who fill those seats has been a miracle to watch and a blessing to receive. I am truly grateful.”

A spokesperson for the tour said the team will continue to monitor the virus’ impact and watch how schools, sports and other entertainment entities are handling this stage of the pandemic.

“I’m sincerely hoping we are back on tour before the year’s end,” Brooks said.