Full SNAP benefits to be sent for November likely starting next week, ODJFS says

In a release, the department said that the FNS said it was working on sending out full SNAP benefits for November, with funds to be available for processing on Friday. ODJFS will then authorize the payments and provide its vendor with the file used to load benefits onto recipients’ cards.

This comes after a week of anxiety for SNAP recipients after benefits were first paused Nov. 1.

The Trump administration was ordered in federal court last week to use a contingency fund with about $5 billion in it for the program, which the administration previous said it would not do.

Following the announced stop of SNAP benefits, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the distribution of $7 million to regional food banks. ODJFS said in the release that the food banks had already received the money and would be allowed to keep it.

The governor’s office also ordered the use of $18 million in emergency funds to pay additional assistance to the state’s 63,000 Ohio Works First recipients, which is a program that provides assistance to low-income families with children. ODJFS said that it distributed the first of the weekly payments from this emergency fund this week, but if full SNAP benefits resume they would stop.

About 1.4 million Ohioans receive food assistance from SNAP every month, including 83,000 in Montgomery County. Of those, about 1,982 households are Ohio Works First Recipients, according to the August 2025 caseload summary statistics report of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Butler and Clark counties have about 1,806 and 1,360 households, respectively, receiving benefits from the Ohio Works First program.