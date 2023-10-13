Frozen carne asada burritos recalled for possible Listeria contamination

More than 10,000 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat carne asada burritos are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The affected products include 7-ounce wax paper packages containing Don Miguel-branded “Hand Made BURRITO CARNE ASADA” products with date code “D23270″ printed on the package.

These burritos were made on Sept. 27, 2023, and bear establishment number “EST. 20049″ in the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to convenience stores nationwide.

According to the recall, the Listeria contamination was discovered by the producer’s laboratory testing. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the burritos, the recall said.

Consumers who have bought the burritos are urged not to eat them, but to threw them away or return them.

Eating food contaminated with Listeria can cause a serious infection called listeriosis, which mainly affects older people, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborn babies, though people outside these groups are sometimes affected.

The infection can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, and sometimes causes diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, it can also cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or a life-threatening infection for the newborn. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics, the recall said.

Anyone in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the food.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Don Miguel Foods Consumer Engagement by calling 800-523-4635 or through the MegaMex Foods website.