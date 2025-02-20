From the editor: How we’re covering the local effects of the federal administration

As we have worked to keep up with the rapid-fire changes and developments in President Trump’s administration, we’ve received thoughtful questions and input from our readers on what you care most about, and what you would like to see from our coverage moving forward.
As a local news organization, our focus is on that: the impact this administration’s decisions will have on our community. To do that, we’re focused on several key areas, including Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the military, immigration, education, healthcare, agriculture and the region’s economy. We’ll also be looking at our local governments, agencies and nonprofits to understand the broader regional impacts.
We’ll produce a weekly roundup of staff-written stories about local impacts from these policy changes, as well as wire stories from our content partners the Associated Press, the New York Times and other nationally acclaimed reporting outlets that are tracking the major federal policy changes each week. You can find that online at daytondailynews.com, springfieldnewssun.com and journal-news.com and on Fridays, and in print inside on Sundays. This roundup is meant to be brief and to the point — so you can get a sense of the big picture while having the option to go deeper on topics that interest you.
If you have story ideas or questions, you’re welcome to email me at ashley.bethard@coxinc.com. If you’re interested in submitting a letter to the editor or an Ideas and Voices column, you can reach out to edletter@coxinc.com. Thank you for reading.
