Breaking: 10 government officials reprimanded for violating Ohio ethics law in 2024

Franklin to end freeze on new development on state routes

Franklin has approved a four-month freeze on new development for stretches of Ohio 73, Ohio 123 and Dixie Highway. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF PHOTO

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF PHOTO

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF PHOTO

Franklin has approved a four-month freeze on new development for stretches of Ohio 73, Ohio 123 and Dixie Highway. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF PHOTO
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Franklin is expected to end its four-month freeze on new development for stretches of Ohio 73, Ohio 123 and Dixie Highway.

City Manager Jonathan Westendorf is recommending approval of an ordinance terminating the moratorium on issuing new zoning permits and approvals along those roads, which is on the agenda for the Monday council meeting.

The temporary freeze was approved in October by council members following a public hearing with no opposition to give Franklin officials time to upgrade guidelines for development.

“Given the importance of these commercial corridors, and limited remaining developable real estate therein, it’s imperative that the city analyze and implement the most advantageous zoning regulations for these areas before the property is completely developed,” Franklin records stated.

The freeze affected Ohio 73 from Interstate 75 west to about Riley Boulevard, including the north and south sides of the state route.

ExploreRoundabout construction to begin next month in Franklin

It also included both sides Ohio 123 from Sunnybrook Drive northwest of I-75 to near Evergreen Court southeast of the interstate.

Dixie Highway was affected from just north of Pennyroyal Road to about Ethel Avenue to the south, according to city documents.

The council meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday at 1 Benjamin Franklin Way.

In Other News
1
You’ve been laid off from the federal government. Now what?
2
Inside Ohio Politics: State budget a $92B tax and policy proposal
3
NEW DETAILS: Bridge issue closes Franklin-Trenton Road in Warren County...
4
Work requirements for Medicaid recipients draws debate
5
NATO event caused chaos in Montreal: Is Dayton prepared?

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers the communities of Kettering, Oakwood and northern Warren County, including Springboro and Franklin. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.