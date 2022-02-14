Franklin student who made threats ordered to stay away from school

According to the complaint fact sheet filed by police Feb. 2 with the Warren County Juvenile Court, the Schenck Elementary School student allegedly made a statement on Jan. 19 to a nurse after being admitted to Dayton Children’s Hospital “about being the next Columbine School shooting.”

The boy allegedly stole a magazine clip from his grandfather, but was unable to get the gun out of a lock box it was stored in, police said. The boy also reported to school and told a teacher that he felt guilty for stealing his grand father’s magazine clip. The teacher contacted the School Resource Officer and the boy’s mother.