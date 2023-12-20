Franklin man pleads guilty in 5-vehicle injury crash on I-75 in Moraine

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Moraine police and medics responded to the crash that happened at 8:20 p.m. Jan. 2 on I-75 South at the 49 mile post, according to a crash report filed by the Moraine Police Division.

Dempsey was driving a 2015 Ford Transit minivan in the center lane when he rear-ended a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro. The car then deflected off three other vehicles, a 2021 Ram 1500 pickup truck, a 2022 GMC Sierra pickup and a 2020 Jeep Renegade sport-utility vehicle, the report stated.

The driver of the Camaro, a 76-year-old Arcanum man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Dempsey also suffered serious injuries. He and the driver of the GMC pickup — a 56-year-old Bowling Green woman with possible injuries — were taken to Kettering Health Main in Kettering, police said.

A 49-year-old man driving the Jeep and his 32-year-old passenger, both of Dayton, were taken to Kettering Health Dayton with minor injuries.