Franklin first city to contract with Warren County for vehicle fleet repairs

Warren County has approved an intergovernmental agreement to provide automotive vehicle maintenance and repairs for Franklin’s police vehicle fleet and other gasoline-powered vehicles.
Martin Russell, assistant county administrator, said he was approached by Franklin City Manager Jonathan Westendorf about the county performing the maintenance on city vehicles. Russell said the county already does repair and maintenance on its own vehicles, including the cruiser fleet of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and has the capacity to provide ongoing repair and maintenance services for Franklin’s vehicles.
Russell said this is the first formalized project for a local municipality to use the county garage.
“This is a way for our garage to offer additional services to other jurisdictions in the county,” Russell said.
According to the agreement, the county will charge Franklin for the actual cost of replacement parts or supplies, plus its customary hourly labor rate of $55 per hour as determined County Commissioners. The hourly charges will increase to $70 starting July 1, and will increase to $85 an hour on Jan. 1, 2023. Franklin will be required to pay the hourly rate at the time of service.
The county will offer a number of basic services to keep city vehicles on the road. However, there are some services that won’t be provided, such as internal transmission or diesel repairs.
The county garage will inspect vehicles for any potential repairs as requested by Franklin, and Warren County will also inspect the vehicle to recommend routine maintenance and repair to keep the motor vehicle in good operating condition.
The agreement between the county and the city will be for one year and will automatically renew each year. Both sides also have 30-notification period if either party wishes to end the agreement.
Westendorf said the county mechanics already work on the sheriff’s vehicles and know the wear and tear areas of the first-responder vehicles. “We know the work is going to be done properly and the work is going to be done right,” he said.
