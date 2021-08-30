Warren County ER to get more services with $9M expansion

FRANKLIN — Kettering Health is planning to expand its Franklin emergency center into a larger medical campus, adding primary care and specialty services.
The Warren County campus is in a competitive medical area, off Interstate 75 at the Franklin/Springboro exit, just over six miles away from the health system’s new Middletown campus and close to 7 miles from competitor Premier Health’s Atrium Medical Center.
The expansion will cost about $9 million, according to Kettering Health, and will add about 24,000 square feet of medical office space for primary care, specialty services, lab services, and some educational and wellness programs.
“We’ve offered high-quality healthcare in Franklin for many years, and we are excited to expand our patient-centered services and continue guiding local residents to their best health,” George Lewis, president of Kettering Physician Network, said in a statement.
Kettering Health Franklin first opened in February 2015 as an emergency center and has roughly doubled its number of emergency departments since, with another emergency department under way in Springfield.
In addition to the Franklin location, Kettering Health opened a Piqua ER in 2020, a Middletown ER in 2018, an Eaton ER in 2015, and a Huber Heights ER in 2013. Kettering Health added an emergency department in 2019 attached to the network’s new Troy hospital, and is also constructing a new medical center to open in Springfield, which will have an emergency department.