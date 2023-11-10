Franklin begins $13M downtown renovation; aims for riverfront makeover, too

After years of talking and developing plans about it, construction will begin Monday on a major phase of Franklin’s downtown renovation and streetscaping project on Main Street.

Kelchner Construction was awarded a $13.4 million contract for the project, which will eventually renovate Main Street between First and Sixth streets to enable two-way traffic from the south point to First Street.

City Manager Jonathan Westendorf said the Main Street project, which is 100% locally funded, is targeted for completion by Nov. 22, 2024.

Key features of the project include extending the sidewalks on both sides of the street and removing street parking; widening corners; installing new curbs and gutters; installing a lighting and sound system; and installing a chandelier lighting feature over the intersection of Fourth and Main streets with lights that can be synced to music.

Westendorf also said the traffic light at Fourth and Main streets will be removed, and the project will add other beautification elements such as flower pots, street benches and other furniture.

“We’re trying to be a destination, and this will set us apart (from other communities)” Westendorf said.

He said underground electric work will begin on Fourth Street between River and Main streets starting Monday and going for two weeks.

Westendorf said starting Nov. 27, the intersection of Fourth and Main streets will be closed for two weeks for underground electric and utilities installation. He said construction will be done block by block and is estimated to take 50 to 65 days per block to complete the work between First and Sixth streets.

“Downtown revitalization — that’s what people have wanted for a long time and we’re doing it,” said Mayor Brent Centers.

The project will also include relining the sanitary sewer, which is estimated to be 80 years old.

Vice Mayor Todd Hall said, “I can finally say things are changing starting Nov. 13 and making life better for our residents. It’s a great time to be in this city.”

Both Hall and Centers were re-elected to new four-year terms on council on Nov. 7. Hall has been a council member since 2000, while Centers has been a member since 2016.

Riverscape project planning has started

Franklin City Council is also moving forward with planning for the new riverscape project, which will be constructed as state and federal funding becomes available.

Westendorf said those features will include transforming River Street into a pedestrian area with trails, picnic tables, a playground, overlooks to view the Great Miami River, benches, water features, swings, air chimes, and other amenities. The city hopes to spur more economic development projects including restaurants and other businesses to open in this space.

The proposed riverscape, which would incorporate current features such as the log cabin post office and the Great Miami River Recreation Trail, would also include performance areas and places to launch kayaks on the river.

While River Street would be eliminated, city officials are planning to expand an alley between River and Main streets into a street for traffic to reach the riverscape. Proposals also include transforming portions of Third, Fourth and Fifth streets into pedestrian plazas.