‘Frankenstein opioids’ prompt warning from Ohio attorney general

The Ohio attorney general is warning of an increase in a synthetic opioid that can be up to 40 times more potent than fentanyl.
During the first quarter of this year, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation reported 413 cases of nitazenes, up from 27 cases during the same time last year.
Nitazenes can be 1.5 to 40 times more potent than fentanyl and may require additional doses of naloxone to reverse overdoses, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
“Frankenstein opioids are even more lethal than the drugs already responsible for so many overdose deaths,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Law enforcement and the public need to pay attention to these emerging hazards.”
In some cases, nitazenes are being found mixed with other drugs, including fentanyl, fentanyl pharmacophores, tramadol, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and PCP analogs, according to the attorney general’s office.
The synthetic opioid has been detected in Montgomery, Butler, Greene, Warren, Clark, Preble and Darke counties, according to BCI laboratory statistics.
First responders should handle all items suspected of containing nitazenes or fentanyl-related substances with the proper protective equipment.
Earlier this month, Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order banning seven benzimidazole-opioids, including butonitazene, etodesnitazene, flunitazene, metonitazene, metodesnitazene, N-pyrrolidino etonitazene and protonitazene.
“The seven substances have a high potential for abuse and addiction and can lead to large numbers of drug treatment admissions, emergency department visits and fatal overdoses,” according to the executive order.
