Fourth area tornado confirmed in last week’s storms

The latest confirmed tornado was rated as an EF0, and started around 1:02 a.m. just east of Maineville and traveled about 8.7 miles before ending at about 1:10 a.m. near Clarksville. Its maximum path width was about 200 yards, with estimate peak winds of about 80 mph.

An EF0 tornado is the lowest classification on the Enhanced Fujita scale, and produces estimated winds of 65 to 85 mph.

In a damage survey, the NWS said that the first damage from the tornado was found just east of Maineville, where they found damage to trees and a garage. The tornado dealt “extensive” tree damage along its path and some damage to structures, including taking a metal roof off an outbuilding and knocking a tree down onto a home before dispersing.

Earlier that week on March 30, the NWS confirmed that three other tornadoes touched down in Butler and Warren counties during strong storms, all rated as EF0 tornadoes.

The earlier tornadoes all uprooted or damaged trees and dealt structure damage, including pushing mobile homes off their foundations, toppling an outbuilding at Voice of America MetroPark and overturning trailers at the Camp Cedar RV Resort.

The NWS also confirmed an EF0 and an EF1 tornado in Franklin County, Ohio and Ripley County, Indiana during the March 30 storms, as well as an EF0 tornado in Mason County, Kentucky early April 3