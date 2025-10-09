Four people run for three Carlisle school board schools

Below are the responses from the candidates in the Dayton Daily News voters guide that can be found on the the newspaper’s website. Their responses have been edited for brevity.

Why are you seeking elected office?

William Bicknell: “I want to be a part of making sure our children are safe and that the taxpayers are getting transparency with the financial dollars and where they are being spent.”

Craig Harris: “I am running for school board because I believe our kids are the heart of this community, and their success is the foundation of our future. For more than 15 years, I have been actively involved in supporting our schools—coaching in the district, working along side families to build opportunities for kids, and organizing community events that have served thousands of students.”

Mollie McIntosh: “I am seeking elected office to continue advocating for the children of Carlisle and our broader community. As a highly effective school board member, I have demonstrated my commitment to improving educational outcomes through initiatives aimed at enhancing Carlisle Local Schools. It is essential to have members with an educational background on the board, as such expertise ensures informed decision-making and supports the unique needs of our students.”

Amanda Morris: “I am seeking re election to advocate for our kids and serve this community. I am a Carlisle graduate and believe in the Carlisle school system. I will be a voice for the people. I will be transparent and use common sense when making decisions. I want our kids to have a quality education and be successful in life and that starts with us working together with the teachers, staff, and the community to make that happen! .”

Why should voters elect you?

William Bicknell: “I have 3 children in the school district and I believe that the safety and security of our children is the utmost priority. I also believe the taxpayers need to have more information regarding where the dollars are being spent and that they are being spent wisely.”

Craig Harris: “Electing me means choosing someone with a proven track record of commitment, who will continue to advocate for our kids and work to keep Carlisle moving forward.”

Mollie McIntosh: “As a dedicated advocate for education and community, I believe I am the best choice for the Carlisle Local School Board. My educational background includes graduation from Carlisle High School, a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Miami University, and a Master’s degree in Education with a focus on Administration from the University of Dayton.” Amanda Morris: “I am the best choice for school board because I will listen to the people that elect me. I will use common sense when making decisions and do whatever is best for the students and the community.”

If elected, what are your top three priority topics?