Four juveniles arrested in latest large fight at Kings Island

Arrested on Saturday included:

A 16-year old boy from Cincinnati was arrested on charges of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; he is in detention pending this afternoon’s hearing. He was also wanted on a felony arrest warrant from Hamilton County.

A 14-year-old girl from Batavia was arrested and charged with two counts of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

A 12-year-old boy from Cincinnati was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

A 15-year-old boy from Amelia was arrested and charged with obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor.

Since the 2021 season opened, the regional amusement park has had fights where police were called into assist as well as increasing safety and security protocols as well as a law enforcement presence. One fight involving six people last month forced the park to close 30 minutes early.

Kings Island has been operating on limited hours due to staffing challenges. The park plans to expand its hours during July.

On Saturday as one boy was being handcuffed, several other individuals ran up to the officer and started yelling, according to a police report. When the officer was escorting the boy to his cruiser, a crowd began to follow him. The boy attempted to pull away and other boy came toward the officer in a fighting stance. The officer told the boy to get back and pushed him away, while another boy came toward the officer in an aggressive manner. Before the officer got the boy into his cruiser, a girl ran up toward him in an aggressive manner and started yelling.

After the officer got the boy into his cruiser, he told another officer to arrest the boy who came at him in a fighting stance while he went and arrested the girl.

In addition to Mason police and Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, Lebanon and Hamilton Twp. police also assisted during the incident.

A Kings Island security officer who observed the initial incident of verbal harassment between the juveniles and a park patron with his son as they were leaving. She said she saw the park patron raise his shirt to show that he was armed and said, “you wanna come at me?”

However, the security officer said at no time did the park patron threaten the juveniles or grab his gun from his waistband. Police said the park patron had a valid concealed carry permit, according to the police report. Kings Island park security cameras confirmed what police found, according to park officials. No charges were filed against the park patron.

Police also forwarded information on the juveniles to Kings Island to determine they were season passholders for possible suspension, according to police reports.

Jennifer Heft, Mason assistant city manager, said, “The city continues to work with Kings Island on all security arrangements.”

Heft said the city and Kings Island are committed to a zero tolerance policy as it relates to unacceptable behavior in the park. They said they will bring a quick resolution to the problem and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

“Kings Island’s top priority is the safety of its guests and associates. The park has zero tolerance for this type of behavior and believes those responsible should be held accountable for their actions,” park officials said. “We want to thank our local law enforcement for their support in quickly addressing this incident. Increased safety measures the park have implemented and the immediate response from the Kings Island Security team and Mason Police Department quickly ended the incident.”