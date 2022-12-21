Former state Sen., county leader and Kettering Mayor Chuck Horn dies

BreakingNews
44 minutes ago

Former state Sen. Chuck Horn, who also served as Kettering mayor and a Montgomery County commissioner, has died. He was 98.

Horn, who died Dec. 3, was Kettering’s mayor for 11 years after serving six years on city council. He was elected county commissioner in 1980 and later served four terms in the Ohio 6th Senate District seat before retiring in 2000, according to his obituary.

Horn grew up on a farm near Bellefontaine in Logan County. He was a military veteran and earned an electrical engineering degree from Purdue University.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Elaine Horn; two of their three children: Holly E. Horn (Benjamin Maucere) and Charles J. Horn (Caroline) and two grandchildren: Charles A. Horn and Alison E. Horn; nephews: James D. Beach, Charles J. Beach, John G. Beach, Joseph H. Beach, Jerry M. Beach; cousin Peggy A. Steig; and grandniece Kim A. Hall.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at David’s United Church of Christ, 170 W. David Road in Kettering.

Donations may be made to: Camp Kern, by phone 513-932-3756 or mail a check to YMCA Camp Kern, 5291 State Route 350, Oregonia, OH 45054.

About the Author

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

